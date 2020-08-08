Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 15th total of 4,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of FND opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $71.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $462.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

In related news, Director Norman Axelrod sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Fung bought 2,240 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $99,747.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,564.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,219,399 shares of company stock valued at $108,949,005 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,815,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,070,000 after purchasing an additional 528,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 959,300 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 6.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,266,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,811,000 after purchasing an additional 191,482 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,789,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after purchasing an additional 95,320 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,279.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,391 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

