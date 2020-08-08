Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 178.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.59%.

NYSE FTK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 189,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.94 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

