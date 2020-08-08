Flowchain (FLC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.07 Million

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Flowchain token can currently be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00023475 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $34,848.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.



Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Flowchain Token Trading

Flowchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

