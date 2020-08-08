Flowchain (FLC) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. Flowchain has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and $69,432.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00022324 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.44 or 0.05007502 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00050675 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014198 BTC.

About Flowchain

Flowchain (FLC) is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

