Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 2.21%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Flowers Foods updated its FY20 guidance to $1.15-1.25 EPS.

Shares of FLO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 1,021,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,862. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Several research firms recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

