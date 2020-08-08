Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,127,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after buying an additional 172,979 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,870,000 after buying an additional 1,440,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,809,000 after buying an additional 47,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $50,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,369. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

