FlypMe Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One FlypMe token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $219,677.28 and $8,285.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlypMe has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00110466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.68 or 0.01969383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00191928 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00110186 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe launched on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

