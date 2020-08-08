FOAM (FOAM) One Day Volume Hits $24,522.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0227 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $24,522.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00105973 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $232.10 or 0.01978117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00195292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00111077 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,914,596 tokens. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

