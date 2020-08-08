Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Focusrite Plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.60, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Focusrite in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Focusrite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOCIF)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

