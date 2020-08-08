Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is Bell Rock Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,654 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,809 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up approximately 2.9% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $198,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 26.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 219.8% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 48,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:F traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,423,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,116,392. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

