FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,505,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,880,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,683,000 after acquiring an additional 110,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,648,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,928,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

