Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 90.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 92,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fortis by 22.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $473,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortis by 32.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 225,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortis stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $40.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis has a 1 year low of $28.59 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.24.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.353 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

