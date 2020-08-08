Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II Prices IPO at $10.00 Per Share (FAII.U)

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (FAII.U) expects to raise $300 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, August 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 30,000,000 shares at $10.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $375 million.

Deutsche Bank Securities, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We have not selected any business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. Although we may pursue an acquisition in any industry or geography, we intend to capitalize on the ability of our management team and the broader Fortress platform to identify, acquire and operate a business that may provide opportunities for attractive risk-adjusted returns. We intend to identify and acquire a business that could benefit from a hands-on owner with extensive investment and operational expertise and that presents potential for an attractive risk-adjusted return profile under our stewardship. “.

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 46th Floor, New York, NY 10105, US and can be reached via phone at (212) 798-6100.

