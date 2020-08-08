Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 73,360 Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,360 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 4,151.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 4,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,845. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $422.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.96. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

CMTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

