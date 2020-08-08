Foundry Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212,565 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 542.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 602.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.57.

DVN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. 197,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,453,258. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 3.27.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

