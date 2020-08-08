Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.65% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,011 shares of company stock worth $104,511 over the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBAI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,156. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a market cap of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

