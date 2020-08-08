Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,106 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 2.21% of IDT worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IDT by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IDT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.71. The company had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,444. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $177.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.34 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $30,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

