Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,053 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Horizon Bancorp worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,778,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after acquiring an additional 95,385 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 400,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of HBNC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.51. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,675. The company has a market capitalization of $456.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $7.42 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

HBNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.