Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) by 63.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,195 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 3.99% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,875.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. 5,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,193. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.54.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.44%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.