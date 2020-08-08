Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,816 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Hanger worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,954,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 653,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hanger by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $17,731,000 after acquiring an additional 81,309 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 758,624 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,624 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after acquiring an additional 124,513 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 571,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,986 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HNGR stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 32,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,906. Hanger Inc has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

