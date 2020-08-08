Foundry Partners LLC Buys 41,645 Shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,645 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.04% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,591. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

