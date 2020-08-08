Foundry Partners LLC Buys 5,462 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,707 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.91% of Peoples Bancorp worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. 1,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.89. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $49.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.42%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.