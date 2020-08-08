Foundry Partners LLC Buys 7,971 Shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.87% of Hess Midstream Partners worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $289,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Hess Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Hess Midstream Partners by 29.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HESM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The stock had a trading volume of 59,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,109. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Hess Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $330.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 2.65.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream Partners LP will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.4363 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Hess Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.83%.

Hess Midstream Partners Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

