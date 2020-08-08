Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 26,885 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 2.13% of Spok worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spok by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 637,834 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spok by 128.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,446 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 186,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian Oreilly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.04 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,468.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,819.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SPOK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.40. 143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Spok Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $13.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

