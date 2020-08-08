Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,656 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.47% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 311.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,098. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The firm has a market cap of $597.33 million, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 million. On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.