Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 60,815 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.81% of Sierra Wireless worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWIR. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sierra Wireless from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.92. 6,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,658. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $463.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 11.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

