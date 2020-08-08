Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,682,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,948,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,451,000 after purchasing an additional 389,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,932,000 after purchasing an additional 67,327 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,341,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 91,168 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $105,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 49,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $2,171,821.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,589.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,260 shares of company stock worth $9,292,484 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.86. The stock had a trading volume of 230,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,906. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $77.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $61.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

