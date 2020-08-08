Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

MPWR stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.95. 691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,093. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.12 and a 12 month high of $282.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,425 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,275,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 324,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,296,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $212,819.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,827,965.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,070 shares of company stock worth $17,954,261. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

