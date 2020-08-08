Foundry Partners LLC Grows Position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.02% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 61,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,640. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. The company has a market capitalization of $311.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Independent Bank Co has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

IBCP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

In related news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

