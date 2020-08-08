Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,969 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of SmartFinancial worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SmartFinancial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 13.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 82,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 139.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SmartFinancial by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other SmartFinancial news, Director Clifton N. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $84,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SmartFinancial stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.11. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,177. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.75. SmartFinancial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.90%.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

