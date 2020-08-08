Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Anika Therapeutics worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 26.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

ANIK stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,609. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $488.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, EVP James Loerop sold 1,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $43,726.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

