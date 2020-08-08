Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 394,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,175 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.11% of CECO Environmental worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,654,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 238,611 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 176,168 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,360. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $278.34 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.