Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.04% of Matrix Service worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 67.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,769,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 711,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 5.0% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 703,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 33,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 511,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 102,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.30. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,710. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.35. Matrix Service Co has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $24.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTRX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matrix Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

