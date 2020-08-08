Foundry Partners LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 144,160 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.50% of AXT worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 41,431 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 2,971.4% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,075,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,000 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 697,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 202,783 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 39,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AXT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,056 shares in the company, valued at $709,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

AXT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,424. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.97 million, a PE ratio of -71.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 4.29. AXT Inc has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $5.99.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 million. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

