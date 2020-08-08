Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,820 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Valley National Bancorp worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $2,891,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 370.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE VLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,782. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.31.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 45,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $429,378.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,456,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric P. Edelstein purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,395 shares in the company, valued at $591,707.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

