Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.21 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,075 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 29.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

KE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti increased their price target on Kimball Electronics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ KE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 229 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.93 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.19%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.