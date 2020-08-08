Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,714 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,753 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.85% of Waterstone Financial worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 3,055.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 136.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.48. 785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,569. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.49. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $80.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 10th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.