Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,279 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of American Public Education worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 17.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 655,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 95,665 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,114,000 after acquiring an additional 177,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $42,225.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,687.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 419,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,485 shares of company stock valued at $368,835. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sidoti cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,619. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $448.43 million, a P/E ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 0.75. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.83.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). American Public Education had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI).

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.