Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,990 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.79% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 29.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 26,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $13.04. 2,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,419. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $437.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. Analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DCOM. ValuEngine lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

