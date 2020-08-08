Foundry Partners LLC Has $3 Million Holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 42,953 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.89% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 30,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $18.30. 4,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,638. The company has a market capitalization of $348.07 million, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.56. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPAA shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

