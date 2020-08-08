Foundry Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) by 35.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.54% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000.

NASDAQ:ALTG traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $7.50. 2,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,860. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.73.

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

