Foundry Partners LLC Increases Position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,959 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 1.18% of Genesco worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 144,922 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesco by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 77,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,025,000.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 768 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.27. The stock has a market cap of $227.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.54. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Genesco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

