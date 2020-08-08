Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 573.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,158 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Kelly Services worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kelly Services by 23.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after purchasing an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after purchasing an additional 237,821 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,546,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kelly Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 380,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kelly Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 75,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

KELYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial lowered Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of KELYA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,675. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $657.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

