Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 316.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,834 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of Century Communities worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 23,194 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 333.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Century Communities by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $36.11. 1,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,511. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.96. Century Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.47.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Century Communities Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,171 shares of company stock valued at $11,153,694. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

