Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 21,226 Shares of Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,226 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Corecivic worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 702,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Corecivic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,981,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after acquiring an additional 106,375 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.73. 22,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.25. Corecivic Inc has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Corecivic had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Corecivic’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CXW. ValuEngine cut Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a report on Thursday.

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

