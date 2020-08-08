Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 52,825 Shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.47% of Enerplus worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 69,660 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerplus by 286.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 495,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 367,371 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,065,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.19.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 12,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,356. The company has a market capitalization of $646.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.89. Enerplus Corp has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $8.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.00 million. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 22.95%. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Corp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 29th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.