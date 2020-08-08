Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 59,100 Shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,295 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.95% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new position in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 486.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HAFC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.59. 2,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hanmi Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $20.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, CEO Bonita Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,363.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Ahn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,986.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,000 shares of company stock worth $77,710. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

