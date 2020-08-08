Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 7,049 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.59% of Northwest Pipe worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,998. The company has a market cap of $271.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Michelle Galanter Applebaum sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $105,543.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,548.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

