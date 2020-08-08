Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 9,877 Shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.50% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 231.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 40.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.83. 661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,458. The company has a market capitalization of $219.73 million, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.16. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.60.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $47.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.61 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 5.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 27,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $284,572.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,144 shares in the company, valued at $940,201.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 63,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $716,845.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,514.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

