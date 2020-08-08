Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 176,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of CVR Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. State Street Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 208,446 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 841.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 485,014 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $18,594,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 91.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 15,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $16.87. 5,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,658. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.85. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

